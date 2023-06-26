Jaipur: Alimony Battle Unfolds In Family Court After Husband Proposes Payment In Coin, Wife Demands Currency Notes

Jaipur: In an interesting family dispute case, a husband proposes an unconventional method of paying alimony to his estranged wife. While the husband shows a willingness to provide an alimony sum of ₹55,000, he intends to deliver the payment entirely in coins. However, the wife, unsatisfied with this form of settlement, has taken her grievances to the court, urging an order for the alimony to be given in currency notes. The court has scheduled the next hearing for July 5.

The applicant Seema Kumawat in her application said that the transaction of coins worth more than ₹1000 is not valid under the rules.

“We have moved the application under the Coinage Act-2011 which provides that transactions of coins worth more than ₹1,000 are not valid. At the same time, the Act also says that the size of the coins and their weight should also be as per the guidelines of the RBI. It is not possible to find out whether the coins presented by the husband of my client are as per the said rules, so currency notes should be given to us and if the husband fails, he should be sent to jail,’ said Ramprakash Kumawat, the lawyer of Seema. Dashrath's lawyer Raman Gupta said that they will file a suitable reply to the application.

Coins were packed in 7 sacks weighing around 280 kg

On the last hearing of the case on June 17, husband Dashrath Kumawat had presented coins of ₹55 thousand – of ₹1 and ₹2-in the court as the alimony. The coins were packed in seven sacks weighing around 280 kg.

It was said on behalf of Dasaratha that the coins were legal tender so they should be accepted. The court had fixed Monday, June 26th as the date for the next hearing and Dasharatha had to make 55 packets each of Rs One thousand.

Dashrath and Seema are married for 12 years. The dispute started after 3 to 4 years of marriage. Dashrath filed for divorce in the family court, and the maintenance was fixed at ₹5000 per month in an interim order.

The maintenance was due for the last 11 months, and the court had issued a recovery warrant against Dashrath who runs a small shop in weekly markets.

Read Also IAS toppers file for divorce in Jaipur family court