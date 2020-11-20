IAS toppers file for divorce in Jaipur family court

Jaipur: IAS toppers Tina Dabi and her husband Athar Khan filed for divorce in a family court in Jaipur on Saturday.

The couple had got married in 2018. They filed for divorce with mutual consent in the family court.

Both are Rajasthan cadre officers and are presently posted in Jaipur.

Dabi had topped the UPSC civil services exam in 2015 while Khan secured second position.

The duo reportedly got close during their training at the IAS academy in Mussorie. Their wedding had attracted a lot of attention with many politicians congratulatimg them. But they also received criticism from some sections as they belong to different religious backgrounds.

The high-profile couple were active on social media and used to post photos. However some time back, Dabi had removed Khan from her surname and Khan had unfollowed her on Instagram which gave rise to speculation about the marriage.

Dabi's family originally hails from Jaipur but are settled in Delhi. Khan belongs to Kashmir.