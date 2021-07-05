Raj Guv orders probe into controversy related to his biography release

Jaipur

Governor of Rajasthan Kalraj Mishra has ordered a probe into a controversy related to the release event of his biography. He has directed his secretary to take an explanation from the concerned persons and take legal action against the guilty. The controversy is related to the alleged forced sale of the book to vice-chancellors of the universities of Rajasthan.

The biography named ‘Kalraj Mishra; nimitt matr hoon main’ was released on July 1 in presence of CM Ashok Gehlot, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajasthan Vidhan Sabha Speaker CP Joshi. Reports say that after the event, 19 copies of the books were handed over to each of the drivers of the VCs with a bill of Rs 68,383. The bill contains the name of five books along with this book while the rules say that books are purchased only on recommendations of the library and purchase committee.

The Governor’s office in a statement had said the publisher had requested the book to be launched at the Governor’s house and it was granted to them. The Governor’s house has no role in the sale of books. In meantime, as the book was released in presence of CM Gehlot, what is interesting is that, on one the pages, it appeals to join BJP and praises policies of Central Government.

Sources say that dissident faction of the party can make an issue of this.