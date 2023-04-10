Raipur wears deserted look after VHP calls for bandh in Chhattisgarh following Bemetara clashes | FPJ

After the violent communal clashes in Bemetara, Vishwa Hindu Parishad gave a call for 'Chhattisgarh Bandh'. The entire state, including its capital Raipur, on Monday, April 10, can be seen wearing a deserted look as markets, schools, colleges and other academic institutions remained closed.

Meanwhile, the members of saffron parties including the BJP, VHP, Bajarang Dal and others were seen freely roaming across the state since morning. They raised slogans in the name of Lord Ram and also weilded sticks, saffron-coloured flags. And other places, these people pelted stones on buses and other public vehicles.

Deserted market in Raipur | FPJ

Many school administrations declared a holiday for staff members following stone pelting.

BJP state chief to meet deceased's family

RSS leader Upasne said, "Including the state bandh, we have also planned for a complete road blockage in the state which will be enforced from 12 pm. The killing was quite brutal and we cannot allow Muslims to carry out such attacks in future in Hindu majority state."

Meanwhile, BJP state president Arun Sao will be meeting the grieving family members at the residence of late Bhubhneswar Sahu in Biranpur village in Bemetara.

Hindutva organisation workers furl saffron flags | FPJ

Congress allege RSS, BJP playing politics over deceased

Concurrently, the Congress has alleged that RSS, BJP and other saffron parties are playing politics over the deceased.

Notably, the sources said, the clashes that broke out on Saturday is an outcome of a feud between two community members over an inter-religious marriage. The fight between two school boys added fuel to the fire, which eventually took shape of communal clashes.

Not many people ventured out of their homes; select vehicles were plying | FPJ