Rain lashes several parts of Punjab, Haryana as temperatures rise

Chandigarh: Several parts of Punjab and Haryana experienced rain with the minimum temperatures staying four-five degrees above normal on Tuesday, the weather bureau said. There are chances of dense fog from January 9 onwards.

In Punjab - Amritsar, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded a low of 8.6, 9.8 and 10.2 degrees Celsius respectively, up to five degrees above normal.

In neighboring Haryana - Ambala, Hisar and Karnal recorded their minimums at 10.2, 10 and 11.2 degrees Celsius respectively, four-five degrees above normal, an official of the Meteorological Department here told IANS.