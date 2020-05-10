Railway Minister agrees to press trains into services for bringing back migrants from Delhi: CMO, Uttarakhand

"The Railway Minister accepted the special request and said that the state government should make its plan, and accordingly the trains will be made available. The Railway Minister has also accepted the request of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat to stop the train at two places," it added.

The Chief Minister said that the State Government is making all possible efforts to bring the migrants who have registered to come back to the state, while ensuring the adherence to the medical norms.

The State Government is bearing the expenses incurred on bringing the migrants back to the state by rail and buses, it added.