Railway Board's Vigilance Chief D.K. Singh Stresses Need For Stronger Oversight; New Initiatives Unveiled At Performance Review Meeting

D.K. Singh, Principal Executive Director (Vigilance) of the Railway Board, highlighted the critical role of vigilance in identifying systemic issues and improving the Indian Railways. While addressing the Performance Review Meeting organized by the Railway Board Vigilance department and hosted by Central Railway at the Indian Railway Institute of Civil Engineering (IRICEN) on 22nd and 23rd August , Singh emphasized that strengthening vigilance measures is essential for optimizing railway operations and maximizing their effectiveness.

According to an official of CR, meeting focused on reinforcing vigilance practices to better the functioning and benefits of the Indian Railways. The meeting brought together Vigilance Teams from Central Railway, Western Railway, Northern Railway, and the Rail Coach Factory Kapurthala, led by their respective senior officials.

"D.K. Singh emphasized the critical role of vigilance in identifying system lapses and suggesting improvements to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of Indian Railways. Singh, along with other Executive Directors of the Vigilance Directorate, reviewed the performance of the participating units" said an official who was present in the meeting.

During the meeting, Ram Karan Yadav, General Manager of Central Railway, unveiled a new booklet outlining the initiatives taken by the Central Railway Vigilance Department. Additionally, D.K. Singh released a Monitoring Booklet for Chief Vigilance Inspectors of Central Railway. These publications highlight the department’s efforts under the leadership of Prateek Goswami, Senior Deputy General Manager of Central Railway, aimed at bolstering vigilance operations.

"Yadav commended the Central Railway Vigilance Department for its successful initiatives that have significantly benefited the organization. S.K. Jha, Director General of IRICEN, underscored the importance of vigilance in achieving zero corruption and maintaining organizational integrity" said an official of CR.

Similarly, Prateek Goswami detailed several key initiatives, including an enhanced Complaint Handling policy and an online platform for issuing Vigilance statuses, which have substantially improved the efficiency of complaint processing and status issuance.

"The meeting concluded with a brainstorming session where delegates shared new ideas and suggestions to further advance the vigilance efforts across Indian Railways" further added official.