 Railway Board Planning To Introduce Longer Vande Bharat Trains In Ongoing Financial Year, ICF To Manufacture 15 Sets Of 20 Coaches Each
Kamal MishraUpdated: Monday, April 01, 2024, 09:29 PM IST
File Photo

In a significant development, the Railway Board planning to introduce longer Vande Bharat trains in the current financial year. Currently boasting more than 60 Vande Bharat train rakes, the Indian Railways has around 45 sets consisting of 8 cars and rest comprising 16 cars, all produced by the Integral Coach Factory (ICF) in Chennai.

" Now, in a strategic move, the ICF has been entrusted with the ambitious task of manufacturing 15 longer Vande Bharat train sets, each comprising 20 coaches, during the ongoing financial year" said an official adding that this endeavor also includes the production of 10 rakes of 16 coaches and 9 rakes of 8 coaches, marking a substantial expansion in the railway's capacity and service offerings. 

Railway Board's Commitment To Passenger Experience and Infrastructure Development

The decision underscores the Railway Board's commitment to meeting the evolving needs of passengers while bolstering the nation's rail infrastructure.

"The introduction of longer Vande Bharat trains is poised to revolutionize rail travel in India, offering passengers a seamless and comfortable journey experience. As the country continues to prioritize infrastructure development, initiatives like these reaffirm Indian Railways' commitment to providing world-class transportation solutions for its citizens" further added officials.

Integral Coach Factory's Impressive Production Output In 2023-2024

The Integral Coach Factory's production output for the year 2023-2024 reflects its dedication to meeting the evolving needs of Indian Railways. With 2829 coaches rolled out, including a record number of Distributed Power Rolling Stock (DPRS) coaches, the factory has demonstrated its capacity to adapt to changing demands in the railway industry.

"The  Integral Coach Factory, Chennai , achieved notable milestones, including the production of 51 Vande Bharat rakes, with variants ranging from 8 to 16 coaches in previous financial year. Additionally, the factory contributed to safety initiatives by manufacturing self-propelled inspection cars and unveiling innovative monitoring solutions for passenger journeys" said an official.

