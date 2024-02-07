MP: Railways Orders Enquiry After Videos Show Passengers Boarding Train From Tracks In Jabalpur

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): Not even a year has passed since the Balasore train accident in Orissa and the careless attitude of the railway department employees has started coming to the fore once again. Some videos showing the negligence of Railways has come to light from Jabalpur of West Central Railway Zone, where the passengers can be seen boarding the train from the main line instead of the platform as tracks on both the sides of the platform are occupied by goods trains.

The video is of Bhitauni station, about 40 kilometers away from the main railway station of Jabalpur. After the videos surfaced, the Railway Administration has took cognisance of them and is talking about investigating their authenticity.

Railways playing with the lives of passengers

According to informtaion, some videos of Shahpura Bhitauni railway station of Jabalpur have surfaced. The videos show that a passenger train is standing on the main line of the station itself and the passengers are also boarding the train from the same line while the goods trains are standing on both the tracks of the platform. People were also seen going under the goods train to catch the passenger train.

Every day the passenger train is parked in the main line

Local people said that such conditions are common for Bhitauni station. Passengers are facing a lot of problems in getting on and off the platform. One has to pass under the goods train and there is a danger of accidents because of this. The passengers also said that there is no electricity on the station in the evening.

When this entire issue was discussed with Harshit Srivastava, Chief Public Relations Officer of West Central Railway, he said that action will be taken after checking the credibility of the video.