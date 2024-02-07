MP: Woman Shot At In Broad Daylight In Jabalpur, Accused On The Run; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a young woman was shot at by a youth in the middle of the road in Jabalpur on Wednesday morning. The woman has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment after the police reached the spot. Initial probe has revealed that incident happened in the aftermath of a love affair that turned sour.
According to information, the woman has been identified as Madhuri Chaudhary, a resident of Katni. Madhuri works as a nursing staff in a private hospital in Jabalpur and was going for work when a youth suddenly opened fire at her near Russel Chowk, one of the busiest intersections in the city.
Soon after the incident, the passersby informed the police. Omati police reached the spot and admitted the injured girl to a private hospital for treatment.
Senior officials of Omati police said that investigation is being conducted in the matter. At present, the reason behind the firing is being said to be a love affair. Further investigation in the matter is underway.