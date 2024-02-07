MP: Woman Shot At In Broad Daylight In Jabalpur, Accused On The Run; Shocking CCTV Footage Surfaces

MP: Woman Shot At In Broad Daylight In Jabalpur, Accused On The Run |

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): In a shocking incident, a young woman was shot at by a youth in the middle of the road in Jabalpur on Wednesday morning. The woman has been admitted to a private hospital for treatment after the police reached the spot. Initial probe has revealed that incident happened in the aftermath of a love affair that turned sour.

According to information, the woman has been identified as Madhuri Chaudhary, a resident of Katni. Madhuri works as a nursing staff in a private hospital in Jabalpur and was going for work when a youth suddenly opened fire at her near Russel Chowk, one of the busiest intersections in the city.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Soon after the incident, the passersby informed the police. Omati police reached the spot and admitted the injured girl to a private hospital for treatment.

Senior officials of Omati police said that investigation is being conducted in the matter. At present, the reason behind the firing is being said to be a love affair. Further investigation in the matter is underway.