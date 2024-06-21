Railway Board Decides To Enhance Vacancies Of Assistant Loco Pilots | Representational Image

Considering the demand from zonal units and pressure from the workers’ union, the Railway Board (RB) recently decided to enhance the vacancies of Assistant Loco Pilots (ALPs). The RB announced this decision after examining the demand and getting approval from the competent authority. A circular in this regard has been sent to all zonal railway units.

“Immediate action be taken by Zonal Railways for processing the revised indent for enhanced vacancies of ALPs through Online Indenting & Recruitment Management System (OIRMS) in consultation with RRB/ Bangalore who will take necessary action for providing time window for finalizing the same within a period of one week from date of issue of this letter,” the circular said and added that the opportunity should be given to existing candidates to revise their choice of RRB in view of change in number of vacancies.

Accordingly, the total number of vacancies notified across all units were 5,696 and the RB approved enhancement of 18,799 vacancies. While Central Railway had notified 535 vacancies and got the approval to increase the same to 1,783, Western Railway notified 413 vacancies and got the approval for 1,376. The maximum number of notified vacancies were from South East Central Railway (1,192) and it got the approval of 3,973 posts.

Stating that they have been demanding to increase the number of ALPs for a long time, General Secretary of Western Railway Mazdoor Sangh (WRMS), R G Kabar, said, “It is a routine process and we welcome the move. It was the need of the hour since the drivers have to do 12 to 14 hours of shift and are facing a lot of problems due to that. They are not getting proper rest and leaves while those on inter-division transfer are also not being freed. We have been demanding the RRB to fill the vacancies at the earliest so that the ALPs get respite.”

Meanwhile, Chief PRO of Central Railway, Dr Swapnil Nila said, “We have to increase the number of ALP vacancies in CR to 1,783 from 535 in view of the expected increase in traffic and growth of infrastructure. We are in the process of doing the same.”

“Safety has always been the priority of Indian Railways. This enhanced vacancy approval by the Railway Board is on the same lines and aims to ensure adequate running staff for smooth and safe train operations,” Chief PRO of Western Railway, Vineet Abhishek said.