Rail roko over Lakhimpur Kheri violence: 30 locations hit, 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone

New Delhi: Northern Railway on Monday morning informed that 30 locations have been affected and eight trains have been regulated following the rail roko protests. The Samyukta Kisan Morcha, an umbrella body of farmers' unions, said it will hold a peaceful nationwide rail roko protest from 10 am to 4 pm demanding justice for Lakhimpur Kheri violence in Uttar Pradesh.

Chief Public Relation Officer of the Northern Railways in an official communique, said, "As of now, 30 locations are affected and 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone."

The SKM said during the 'rail roko' protest, all train traffic will be stopped for six hours from 10 am till 4 pm on Monday. A statement issued by the umbrella body of farmers' unions on Sunday read, "To press for its demand for Ajay Mishra's dismissal and arrest, so that justice can be secured in Lakhimpur Kheri violence, SKM has announced a nation-wide rail roko program on October 18." It had further said that SKM put out a call to its constituents to stop rail traffic for six hours on October 18, between 10 am and 4 pm. "SKM asked for this action to be taken up peacefully, without any destruction and damage of any kind to any railway property," it said.

Chief Public Relation Officer of the Northern Railways in an official communique, said that 30 locations are affected and 8 trains regulated in Northern Railway Zone.

The Lucknow police on Monday imposed prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in Lucknow and said that strict action will be taken against those who would participate in the 'Rail Roko Andolan'. The police further said that those who try to disrupt normalcy will be booked under the National Security Act (NSA) as Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC).

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence that took place on October 3. However, Minister of State for Home Affairs Ajay Mishra Teni had refuted the allegations saying that his son was not present at the site of the incident. Ashish reiterated the same and refuted SKM's allegations. Later, several people, including Ashish Mishra, were arrested in the case.

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 18, 2021, 12:30 PM IST