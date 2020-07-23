Rahul’s tips on how to deal with China

New Delhi

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi remained focused on China even in his third 2.04-minute video clip, giving tips on how India should deal with China and regretted in a tweet, “PM is 100% focused on building his own image” and “India’s captured institutions are all busy doing this task.” He str­e­­ssed, “one man’s image is not a substitute for a national vision.”

In his video on how should India respond to China, Rahul says psychologically you have to deal with the Chinese from a position of strength. “If you deal with them from a position of strength, you can work with them, you can get what you need and it can actually be done. But if they sense weakness then you had it.

“The first thing is your not gonna take on China without a vision. And by that I don’t mean a national vision. I mean an international vision. Belt and road, an attempt to change the nature of the planet. Of course, we have this border issue and we have to resolve this border issue. But we have to change our approach we have to change how we think. This is the po­int at which the road parts. If we go this way we become a ma­j­or player, if we go this way, we become irrelevant. That is why I’m aggravated. Bec­ause I can see that a huge opportunity is being lost. Why? Because we are not thi­nk­ing long term; because we are not thinking big and beca­use we are disturbing our int­ernal balance.

"India has to have a global vision. India now has to become an idea. And it has to become a global idea. So that’s the thing that’s gonna protect India, is actually thinking big," said Rahul.

“We are fighting amongst ea­ch other. Just look at the po­litics. All day long; all day long; Indian is fighting Indian. And it is because there is no clear cut vision going forward. And I know the PM is an opponent. My responsibility is to question him. My responsibility is to ask questi­ons and to put pressure on him so he does his work. His re­sponsibility is to give the vision. It’s not there. I can tell you, guaranteed, it’s not there and that’s why China’s is in there today.”