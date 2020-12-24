Rahul Gandhi's protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan faces Delhi Police hurdle

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plan to lead a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan has come under a hurdle as Delhi Police has denied the party the permission to carry on with the demonstration.
Rahul Gandhi plans to lead a demonstration march of Congress MPs at 10:45am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan in solidarity with protesting farmers demanding repeal of the new farm laws. They also plan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and submit a memorandum containing two crore signatures for his intervention.
Delhi Police has said that there is no permission for the protest march but it will allow three leaders to meet the President.
"No permission has been granted for Congress' march to Rashtrapati Bhavan today. However, three leaders, who have appointment at Rashtrapati Bhavan, will be allowed to go," Additional DCP (New Delhi), Deepak Yadav said.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Congress asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to shed his arrogance and repeal the farm laws to help initiate dialogue with agitating farmers.
The opposition party said the government should repeal these laws and bring fresh ones after consultations with all stakeholders.
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram asked the government to shed its "inflexible position" and heed to the Supreme Court's suggestion by keeping the three farm laws in abeyance and bring new ones in their place .
Enacted in September, the three farm laws have been projected by the central government as major reforms in the agriculture sector that will remove the middlemen and allow farmers to sell anywhere in the country.
However, the protesting farmers have expressed apprehension that the new laws would pave the way for eliminating the safety cushion of Minimum Support Price and do away with the mandi system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporates.
The government has repeatedly asserted that the MSP and Mandi systems will stay and has accused the opposition of misleading the farmers.
(With agencies)
