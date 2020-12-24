Rahul Gandhi's protest march to Rashtrapati Bhavan faces Delhi Police hurdle

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's plan to lead a protest march from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan has come under a hurdle as Delhi Police has denied the party the permission to carry on with the demonstration.

Rahul Gandhi plans to lead a demonstration march of Congress MPs at 10:45am from Vijay Chowk to Rashtrapati Bhavan in solidarity with protesting farmers demanding repeal of the new farm laws. They also plan to meet President Ram Nath Kovind and submit a memorandum containing two crore signatures for his intervention.

Delhi Police has said that there is no permission for the protest march but it will allow three leaders to meet the President.