Rahul Gandhi tells ED 'can sit for more 10 hours' as he does Vipassana

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | File Image

After questioning Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for 11 hours on fifth day in connection to money laundering in National Herald newspapers, Enforcement Directorate not may summon the leader this week.

Gandhi said when the ED asked him if he is not tired by sitting 11 hours straight, he answered that he does 'vipassana' and is able to sit for more 10 hours.

The former Congress chief said, "The ED officers at night say to me, its been 11 hours you have been sitting straight up on the chair, you aren't tired, but we are. So I thought let me not tell them the real reason, I told them I do vipassana, I can sit for another 10 hours."

The ED is understood to be asking Gandhi about the incorporation of the Young Indian Private Limited, operations of the National Herald, the loan given by the party to the newspaper's publisher Associated Journals Limited (AJL), and the transfer of funds within the news media establishment.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi has also been summoned by the agency for questioning in the case on June 23.

She was discharged from a private hospital on Monday where she was admitted for Covid-related issues and has now been advised rest.

The Congress has accused the Centre of targeting opposition leaders by misusing investigative agencies and has termed the entire action a political vendetta.