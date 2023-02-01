Rahul Gandhi takes swipe at Union Budget 2023: 'Mitr Kaal Budget, PM doesn't Care!'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi | PTI

As the last full budget before Lok Sabha polls scheduled for 2024, the Union Budget 2023 has focused on the middle class and welfare schemes for the underprivileged. As expected, the government has announced relief in taxation for common Indians, by extending the rebate limit to ₹7 lakhs. Explaining this, the Finance Minister even said that those who make up to ₹7 lakh a year don't need to pay any income tax. Along with this, the FM made various other announcements relating to other sectors.

Rahul Calls 'Amrit Kaal' budget a 'Mitr Kaal' budget

However, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi wasn't impressed. Taking to Twitter, the Wayanad MP took a swipe at the 'Amrit Kaal' budget, a name attributed by the FM.

"‘Mitr Kaal’ Budget has: NO vision to create Jobs, NO plan to tackle Mehngai, NO intent to stem Inequality," Rahul Gandhi said.

"1% richest own 40% wealth, 50% poorest pay 64% of GST, 42% youth are unemployed- yet, PM doesn’t Care! This Budget proves Govt has NO roadmap to build India’s future," Gandhi added.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Budget presented keeping in view upcoming assembly polls

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday said that the Budget 2023 was prepared keeping an eye on the upcoming Assembly elections adding that it has nothing to offer for the poor people of the country.

He further said that the ruling government has failed to control inflation and the budget is not for common people.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Union Budget 2023 today in Lok Sabha. This was the third time in a row that the government presented the budget in a paperless form.

Speaking to ANI, the Congress President said that no steps have been taken for jobs, to fill government vacancies and MNREGA.

"The budget was presented by the Modi government keeping in view the upcoming Assembly polls in three-four states. This was an election speech and they had prepared that 15 days ago. There is nothing in the budget for poor people and to control inflation. No steps for jobs, to fill government vacancies and MNREGA," said Kharge on Union Budget 2023.

Lambasting the BJP at the Centre for not presenting any vision to create jobs, Kharge said that the government failed to fill vacancies at existing government offices.

(With inputs from ANI)

(If you have a story in and around Mumbai, you have our ears, be a citizen journalist and send us your story here. )

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)