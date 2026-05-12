Rahul Gandhi Slams NEET Paper Leak, Calls It 'Crime Against Youth', Says Modi’s 'Amrit Kaal' Turned 'Poison For Country' | ANI

New Delhi: Leader of Oppositon in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised the government over NEET exam cancellation, saying that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Amrit Kaal' has turned "poison" for the country.

In a post on social media platform X, the Congress MP called the development not just a "failure" but a "crime" against youth's future. He highlighted that parents made sacrifices so that their wards could afford the NEET coaching but in return they receive paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in the education sector.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"The NEET 2026 exam has been cancelled. The hard work, sacrifices, and dreams of more than 22 lakh students have been crushed by this corrupt BJP regime. Some fathers took loans, some mothers sold their jewellery, lakhs of children stayed up all night studying, and in return, they got paper leaks, government negligence, and organised corruption in education. This is not just a failure--it's a crime against the future of the youth," Rahul Gandhi said.

Gandhi further intensified his criticism, saying that despite repeated paper leaks, the "paper mafia" escapes, and the students bear the punishment.

"Every time, the paper mafia gets away scot-free, while honest students bear the punishment. Now, lakhs of students will once again endure the same mental stress, financial burden, and uncertainty. If one's destiny is determined not by hard work but by money and connections, then what meaning will education hold? The Prime Minister's so-called Amrit Kaal has turned into a poison era for the country," he said.

Amid allegations of a paper leak and examination irregularities, the Centre on Tuesday cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 and announced that the country's biggest undergraduate medical entrance test will be re-conducted on dates to be notified separately.

The Government has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a comprehensive probe into the allegations.

In a statement, the National Testing Agency (NTA) said the decision was taken after inputs were examined in coordination with central agencies, and findings shared by law enforcement agencies raised concerns over the integrity of the examination process.

"On the basis of the inputs subsequently examined by NTA in coordination with the central agencies, and the investigative findings shared by the law enforcement agencies and in order to ensure that there is transparency in the system, the National Testing Agency, with the approval of the Government of India, has decided to cancel the NEET (UG) 2026 examination conducted on 3 May 2026, and to re-conduct the examination on dates that will be notified separately," the statement said.

The agency said the "present examination process could not be allowed to stand."

The NTA further said the Government of India has decided to hand over the matter to the CBI for a "comprehensive inquiry" into the allegations.

"NTA will extend full cooperation to the Bureau and will provide all materials, records, and assistance the inquiry requires," it said.

Acknowledging the inconvenience caused to students and parents, the agency said the decision was taken to preserve the credibility of the examination system.

"The decision has been taken because the alternative would have caused greater and more lasting damage to that trust," the statement read.

The agency clarified that the registration data, candidature details and examination centres chosen by candidates for the May 2026 cycle would remain valid for the re-test. No fresh registration will be required, and no additional fee will be charged.

"In addition, fees already paid will be refunded to the students, and the exam will be re-conducted using NTA's internal resources," the statement added.

The NTA said fresh examination dates and the revised admit card schedule would be announced through official channels in the coming days.

NEET-UG, the single entrance examination for admission to MBBS, BDS and other undergraduate medical courses across India, was conducted on May 3 in pen-and-paper mode across over 5,400 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. Around 22.79 lakh students appeared for the examination.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)