NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: United Doctors Front Demands Strict Action, Calls Scam A ‘Systemic Failure’

NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak Row: Amid growing outrage over the cancellation of NEET UG 2026, the United Doctors Front has released a strong statement demanding a transparent investigation and strict action against everyone allegedly involved in the examination controversy.

The reported cancellation of #NEETUG2026 exposes yet another massive scam in our medical entrance system.



UDF’s Press Release is clear: repeated paper leaks, irregularities & deep-rooted nexus have plagued NEET for years — yet India still has no permanent solution. Mere… pic.twitter.com/l9IRiK1x0B — UNITED DOCTORS FRONT (UDF) (@UDF_BHARAT) May 12, 2026

The reaction came shortly after the National Testing Agency officially cancelled the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3 following allegations of paper leaks and examination irregularities. The agency also announced that the medical entrance examination would be conducted again on fresh dates, which will be notified separately.

Meanwhile, members of the National Students’ Union of India also staged a protest outside Shastri Bhawan on Tuesday, demanding accountability from the NTA and action against those responsible for the alleged lapses in the examination process.

NEET पेपर लीक मामले में भाजपा सरकार की लापरवाही के खिलाफ NSUI कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ जोरदार विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।



भाजपा सरकार शिक्षा व्यवस्था को सुरक्षित और पारदर्शी बनाने में पूरी तरह विफल साबित हुई है। लगातार हो रहे पेपर लीक ने यह साबित कर दिया है कि सरकार छात्रों के भविष्य की… pic.twitter.com/UWmN9JbsGd — VINOD JAKHAR (@VinodJakharIN) May 12, 2026

NSUI protests against the central government over the alleged NEET paper leak.#NEET #BJPAssamHattrick pic.twitter.com/Gxyvpwcohz — Dr Kaalika (@DrKaalika) May 12, 2026

UDF calls matter ‘Extremely Serious’

Reacting to the development, Dr Lakshya Mittal, Chairperson of the United Doctors Front, said the cancellation of the examination was necessary to maintain fairness and transparency, but warned that cancelling the exam alone could not be treated as the final solution.

In the statement, Dr Mittal said, “The reported cancellation of the NEET-UG 2026 examination by the NTA is an extremely serious and unfortunate development. While the decision to cancel and re-conduct the examination is welcome in the interest of maintaining fairness and transparency, merely cancelling the exam cannot be the final solution to such a massive scam.”

He further stated that repeated allegations and controversies surrounding NEET over the years point towards a deeper systemic issue.

“This is not the first time that serious allegations and irregularities have surfaced regarding NEET examinations. Repeated incidents over the years clearly indicate the existence of a deep-rooted nexus and systemic failure which cannot be ignored any longer,” the statement added.

Demand for time-bound investigation

The doctors’ body demanded a high-level and transparent investigation into the matter and called for immediate action against everyone allegedly connected to the scam.

UDF said strict action should be taken irrespective of a person’s position or influence.

“Whether it is any high-profile politician, bureaucrat, middleman, doctor, coaching mafia, or any other person connected directly or indirectly with this racket, strict action must be taken without any political or administrative protection,” the organisation said.

The statement also linked the issue to the future of India’s healthcare system, warning that corruption in medical entrance examinations could ultimately affect patient safety and the quality of healthcare in the country.

“The students entering medical colleges today will become tomorrow’s doctors. If undeserving candidates enter medical education through corruption and fraudulent means, it will ultimately compromise patient safety and the quality of healthcare in India,” Dr. Mittal stated.

In continuation of its press release dated 10 May 2026, the National Testing Agency wishes to inform candidates, parents, and members of the public of the following decisions taken in respect of NEET (UG) 2026. NTA had, on 8 May 2026, referred the matters then under consideration… — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) May 12, 2026

What NTA said

The NTA said it had referred concerns related to the examination to central agencies on May 8 for independent verification and investigation. Based on the findings shared by law enforcement agencies, the examination body concluded that the existing process “could not be allowed to stand.”

The Government of India has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation for a comprehensive inquiry.

The agency clarified that students will not need to register again for the re-examination. Existing registration details and exam centres selected during the May 2026 cycle will remain valid. No additional fee will be charged, and fees already paid by candidates will be refunded.

Fresh examination dates and revised admit card schedules are expected to be announced soon through official channels.