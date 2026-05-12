‘I Have Another Chance': NEET UG 2026 Aspirants Divided Between Frustration And Hope After Exam Cancellation 

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NEET UG 2026 Exam Cancelled: The cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination has triggered disappointment and anxiety among lakhs of aspirants across the country. The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, May 12, cancelled the medical entrance exam held on May 3 following allegations of a paper leak. The Government of India has also referred the matter to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for a detailed inquiry.

While many students described the move as a blow to years of hard work, others said the re-examination offers an opportunity to improve their performance.

Paper leaks destroy trust and fairness

One of the NEET aspirants said the cancellation was heartbreaking for sincere candidates. “Honestly, I felt bad for the students who worked hard. Students spend years preparing for NEET, and paper leaks destroy trust and fairness. NTA should ensure strict security and a fair exam for every student.”

The aspirant, who has been preparing for the past three years, said the process has been emotionally draining. “Studying the same subjects again, handling pressure and self-doubt, and watching others move ahead sometimes felt emotionally exhausting.”

Another aspirant said the decision left many aspirants mentally exhausted. “My first reaction was complete shock and disappointment. After months of hard work and pressure, hearing that the exam was cancelled felt very upsetting and stressful.” He added, “Students’ futures should not suffer because of mismanagement or mistakes in the system.”

I Have Another Chance

Another NEET aspirant said the cancellation also brought hope. “Thank God, there is a sense of hope after hearing this news. I will get a chance to perform once again and correct the mistakes I made in my previous test. I am feeling quite exhausted, but if neet happen again, it would be good for students who could not perform up to their expectations."

The student supported the decision to conduct a fresh exam, saying it would give “an equal opportunity to everyone."

Teacher Urges Students To Stay Calm

FPJ spoke to Mrs. Archana Dube, senior biology lecturer at Ramniranjan Jhunjhunwala College, who has been mentoring NEET aspirants since 2010.

“Honestly, it was very disturbing. Not for the system, but for the kids. I’ve watched my students skip sleep, family functions, and even meals for months.”

Reassuring students, she said, "You've already climbed this mountain once. Use this ‘bonus’ time only to fix your weak areas.”

Dubey also called for reform in the examination process. "We need to move away from physical paper transport. We should be looking at high-security digital delivery, where the paper is decrypted at the examination center 15 minutes before the bell.” Her message to parents was simple that “Just be their support system. Tell them, ‘We are with you.’”

For over 18 lakh students, NEET is more than an entrance exam; it represents years of sacrifice and the dream of becoming a doctor. As fresh dates are awaited, aspirants and educators are hoping for a transparent process that restores confidence in India’s most competitive medical entrance test.