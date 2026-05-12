NEET UG 2026 Paper Leak: 'My Sympathies Are With Aspirants,' Says Kejriwal, Urges Students To Do 'Andolan' - VIDEO

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal |

New Delhi: Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday reacted to the NEET-UG 2026 examination being cancelled amid paper leak allegations. Speaking to the media, he expressed sympathy with the aspirants and suggested that this government only understands the language of 'andolan', and that Kejriwal will stand by them."

"This is not the first time the NEET exam paper leak has happened. This has happened four times. This only means that there is collusion and political patronage," he said.

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Alleging political patronage and collusion, he slammed the government and said, "This has happened four times. This only means that there is collusion and political patronage. What is happening in this country? People who can't conduct an examination properly, how will they run a government? It is a case of complete collusion."

Expressing sympathy for the aspirants, he appealed to them to hit the streets and protest. "My sympathies are with the aspirants. I want to tell them that this government only understands the language of 'andolan', and Kejriwal will stand by them."

Congress also reacted to the news on X. "Due to the cancellation of this exam, the hard work of nearly 22 lakh students, their families' money... everything has gone down the drain."

"Paper leaks and exam irregularities have become the hallmark of the BJP government, where paper leak mafias, thriving under the government's patronage, are destroying students' futures," the party added.

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"Narendra Modi and his government have hollowed out the examination system, where the aspirations of the youth are being strangled and the foundations of the nation are being weakened," Congress posted on X in Hindi.

For the unversed, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday, May 12 announced the cancellation of the NEET UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3, citing concerns raised during an investigation carried out in coordination with central agencies and law enforcement authorities.