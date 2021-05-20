Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over bodies being found buried near Ganga

In the last few days, several bodies have been found floating in the river or buried near its banks in several districts of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar.

Rahul Gandhi has been attacking the Prime Minister over the government's handling of the pandemic and has been critical of the Centre for the lack of oxygen, medicines and vaccines in the country amid a surge in the number of cases during the second wave of COVID-19.

On Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi accused the Centre of diverting attention and said while deaths due to COVID-19 are increasing the vaccines are reducing.

He also shared graphs showing a decline in COVID-19 vaccinations and the rise in number of daily deaths due to coronavirus.

"Vaccines are decreasing and Covid deaths are increasing. The Central government policy - Divert attention, spread untruth, make noise by hiding facts," he charged in a tweet in Hindi.