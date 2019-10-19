Rahul Gandhi replaces Sonia Gandhi at Haryana rally

New Delhi: It seems that not all go well with Congress in this poll season as former Congress president Rahul Gandhi had to make an emergency chopper landing due to bad weather at Rewari of Haryana on Friday evening while returning to Delhi after an election rally.

Rahul Gandhi went to Mahendragarh of Haryana to address an election rally, which his mother, acting Congress president Sonia Gandhi was supposed to address.

The reason for Sonia Gandhi’s cancelation of her rally at Mahendragarh still not disclosed by the party. Speculations are high about her health as she has been absent since last November from political public gatherings.

After emergency landing in KLP college of Rewari, Rahul didn’t miss an opportunity to interact with locals. He promptly approached local boys playing cricket in college ground and had few shots with them.

A video in which Rahul Gandhi playing gally cricket, got viral. Later he was taken by road to reach Delhi, shunning chopper ride for security reasons.