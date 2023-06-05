 Rahul Gandhi on Odisha train accident: PM looking into rear-view mirror not helping
"Now, you think about it...All of you came here using your cars, imagine if the only thing you did was looking into the rear view mirror, could you drive your car? You would have one accident after the other," said Rahul, and added that the ruling BJP and RSS only bring up the past when asked about anything.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, June 05, 2023, 08:18 AM IST
Rahul Gandhi addressed the Indian diaspora in New York | Twitter@INC

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, addressing the Indian diaspora in New York, said that the BJP and the RSS have a habit of blaming the past for everything. Referring to the June 2 Odisha train accident that killed 288 people and injured over 1000 people, Rahul said that if someone were to ask the BJP/RSS about why did the train accident happened, the parties would blame Congress for it and say it happened because "Congress did so and so 50 years ago."

BJP/RSS tendency is to blame the past for everything: Rahul

Rahul said that the immediate response of the RSS and BJP to everything is to look into the past. "Now, you think about it...All of you came here using your cars, imagine if the only thing you did was looking into the rear view mirror, could you drive your car? You would have one accident after the other," said Rahul.

Rahul also criticised the Prime Minister for always talking about the past. He said that the PM never talks about the future and that the RSS, BJP ministers and the PM only talk about the past to shift the blame.

"I remember a train accident when the Congress party was in power. Congress did not get up and say that the train crashed because of the fault of the British. Congress minister said, "It's my responsibility and I'm resigning," added Rahul.

Opposition asks questions of the government

The Congress and opposition parties like TMC on Sunday questioned the government over the tragic Odisha train accident in Balasore near Bahanaga Bazar Railway Station that killed 288 people and injured over 1000 passengers. The Congress held a PC and raised questions over the accident. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Sunday said that the Railway Board has recommended a CBI probe into the accident.

