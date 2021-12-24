Rahul Gandhi meets Harish Rawat amid rift in poll-bound Uttarakhand unit of Congress

After witnessing rift in Rajasthan, Punjab, and Chhattisgarh units of Congress, the party is now facing escalating tensions in the poll-bound Uttarakhand.

According to NDTV, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met with Harish Rawat in Delhi today after the Uttarakhand Congress leader gave his party a scare ahead of polls.

Former Uttrakhand Chief Minister Harish Rawat's recent tweets clearly indicate the rift in Uttarakhand Congress. A high-level meeting of Congress Uttrakhand leaders led by Rawat has been called by the Congress high command in the national capital today.

"Today we have been called by the party leadership. Will follow the instructions accordingly. Won't be commenting on Harish Rawat Ji's tweets...There is no dispute in the party," Uttarakhand Congress MLA Pritam Singh told news agency ANI.

Today's meeting of Uttarakhand Congress leaders led by Rawat holds significance following Harish Rawat's veiled attack on the Congress leadership on Wednesday saying "nominees of those on whose directions one has to swim (in the electoral battle) are tying my hands and feet".

Rawat through his tweets on Wednesday had expressed anguish at the factionalism in the state unit and noted that thought has been crossing his mind that "it is time to rest".

"Isn't it strange, one has to swim in the sea in the form of the forthcoming electoral battle, instead of cooperation, the organizational structure at most places is turning its face away or is playing a negative role," Rawat had said in a tweet.

"There are many crocodiles of the ruling dispensation. On whose directions one has to swim, their nominees are tying my hands and feet," he added.

Rawat had also cited lines associated with Gita.

"And then quietly in a corner of my mind, a voice is erupting, 'na denyam, na palaynam' (one who does not bow or flee). Perhaps the new year will show the way. I have faith that Lord Kedarnath will provide me guidance in this situation," he had said.

Rawat, a member of the Congress Working Committee, is a key Congress troubleshooter and is seen as the party's face for the elections in Uttarakhand.

The Congress is keen to come back to power in Uttarakhand in assembly polls early next year.Rawat is apparently keen to be projected as the chief ministerial candidate in the state.

(With inputs from ANI)

Published on: Friday, December 24, 2021, 03:05 PM IST