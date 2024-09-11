'Rahul Gandhi Has Become 'Fake News, Propaganda Machine Against India,' Says Union Minister Piyush Goyal

New Delhi: Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said the comments made by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi in the US was "very unfortunate" stating that the Congress leader on his visits abroad only criticized the BJP and the country.

Asked about Gandhi''s meeting US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the US, the Union Minister of Commerce and Industry told media persons here, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has again and again defamed India in his international visits. It seems as if he goes abroad to criticize Indians and his motherland. I condemn the kind of statements and the people whom he is meeting during his foreign trips. He meets Miss Omar who is a known anti-India propagandist and pro-Pakistan."

#WATCH | Delhi: On Congress leader and Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi meeting US Congresswoman Ilhan Omar in the US, Union Minister Piyush Goyal says, "He (Rahul Gandhi) has again and again defamed India in his international visits. It seems as if he goes abroad to criticize Indians… pic.twitter.com/13OPM2af0Z — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

Alleging that Rahul Gandhi had become a "fake news and propaganda machine against India, Goyal said, "She (Omar) is known to criticize Kashmir for being a part of India. Such anti-India forces...have become friends of the Congress party and Rahul Gandhi. He interacts with people who raise questions against India in various forums including in the White House."

The Union Minister said that Rahul Gandhi makes "obnoxious statements on international soil and the whole Congress party is aligned with his thinking."

"He makes statements that India is not safe for a certain section of people, that people do not have a right to practice their faith and that Indians are casteists. He claims that social media influencers come from a particular caste only, meets people who advocate for a separate Kashmir, claims Indians are hateful people and India doesn't value skilled people. These types of condemnable statements from the Congress party leader reflect the Congress mindset... I condemn Rahul Gandhi's actions and would appeal to him to care for India, rather than work against the interests of India on foreign soil..."

Meanwhile, Goyal reacted to the comments made by Gandhi on Sikhs in India.

"The leader of the party that shielded those behind the massacre of our Sikh brothers and sisters now goes on foreign soil spreading lies about the freedom of Sikhs in India to practice their faith. The fact is neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress have the interest of Sikhs or India in mind!" said Goyal on X.

The leader of the party that shielded those behind the massacre of our Sikh brothers and sisters now goes on foreign soil spreading lies about the freedom of Sikhs in India to practice their faith. The fact is neither Rahul Gandhi nor the Congress have the interest of Sikhs or… pic.twitter.com/TFNmf0FS9a — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) September 10, 2024

He also added a list of things the Narendra Modi-led government had done for the Sikhs of the country.

Additionally, BJP leader Nalin Kohli alleged that every time Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, the Congress he only meets those who are against India's interests.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Every time Rahul Gandhi goes abroad, he gives a signal that he is against the country. He has been standing with the 'tukde-tukde' gang and also has taken a stance that helps China. He seems to talk about the land that has been allegedly lost but does not talk about what happened under Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, who is his close relative."

#WATCH | On Congress MP & LoP Rahul Gandhi, BJP leader Nalin Kohli says, "Every time Rahul Gandhi ji goes abroad he seems to give a clear signal that he is happy to meet those who are against India's interests...He has been seen standing with the 'tukde-tukde' gang & also seems… pic.twitter.com/MTOdTN1H2q — ANI (@ANI) September 11, 2024

"As the leader of the opposition of the world's largest democracy, what are his interests? To be seen with people who are against the country. Whether we are in the 'A' party or 'B' party, we are Indians first, we are proud to fight for the country, and we only wish to see the country rise. We wish to see a strong India against those who wish to harm India's long-term interests," he Kohli said.

Union Miniser Amit Shah took to social media platform X to state that Gandhi stood with "forces that conspire to divide the country" and accused him of making anti-national statements. He added that the Congress leader always threatened India's national security.