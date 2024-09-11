'No One Can Abolish Reservation': HM Amit Shah Attacks Rahul Gandhi Over His 'Scrap Quota At Right Time' Remark In USA

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday launched a scathing attack at Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha over his 'Scrap reservations at right time' made in USA.

Shah hit out at Congress leader saying, "Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences."

In an X post, Shah accused the Congress party of indulging in divisive politics and said that Rahul Gandhi has developed a habit of making anti-national statements.

"Standing with forces that conspire to divide the country and making anti-national statements have become a habit for Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. Whether it is supporting the JKNC's anti-national and anti-reservation agenda in J&K or making anti-India statements on foreign platforms, Rahul Gandhi has always threatened the nation's security and hurt sentiments," HM Shah said.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

"Rahul Gandhi's statement lays bare the Congress's politics of causing rifts on the lines of regionalism, religion, and linguistic differences. By speaking about abolishing reservations in the country, Rahul Gandhi has once again brought the Congress's anti-reservation face to the forefront. The thoughts that were in his mind eventually found their way out as words," he added.

Shah further said, "I want to tell Rahul Gandhi that as long as the BJP is there, neither can anyone abolish reservations nor can anyone mess with the nation's security."

What Rahul had said?

BJP leader's criticism of Rahul Gandhi comes a day after Rahul Gandhi, who is on a three-day US visit, expressed his view of reservation stating, "We will think of scrapping reservations when India is a fair place. And India is not a fair place." Rahul made this remark during interaction with students at the prestigious Georgetown University.

Rahul Gandhi's clarification

Soon after this statement, NDA leader criticised Rahul Gandhi for his remarks.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, after facing criticism, Rahul issued a clarification on his statement, saying that he was misquoted as being against reservation. "I have been saying again and again that we are going to increase reservations beyond 50%. I am not against reservation."