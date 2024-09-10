 'Only Time Sikhs Felt Threatened Was During 1984 Riots,' Says Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri In Response To Rahul Gandhi’s Claims
Hardeep Singh Puri, while speaking to the press at BJP headquarters, severely criticised Rahul Gandhi for making 'falsified' allegations and accused him of setting a dangerous narrative on foreign soil.

IANSUpdated: Tuesday, September 10, 2024, 03:49 PM IST
article-image

New Delhi: As Leader of Opposition (LoP) Rahul Gandhi’s remarks on Sikhs, their turbans and kadas sparked a political storm, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday gave a strong rebuttal to the charges and also taunted the Congress leader over his ‘lack of knowledge’.

Hardeep Singh Puri, while speaking to the press at BJP headquarters, severely criticised Rahul Gandhi for making 'falsified' allegations and accused him of setting a dangerous narrative on foreign soil.

“Rahul Gandhi speaks without being aware of the facts. He is making baseless, falsified and unfounded statements and it amounts to a dangerous narrative setting exercise,” the Union Minister pointed out.

He further said that the only time when Sikhs felt frightened and scared of wearing kadas and turbans, was during the Congress regime under Rajiv Gandhi, when organised pogroms and genocide took place against the Sikh community.

“In 1984, more than 3000 innocent people were killed. They were dragged out of their homes. The Sikhs felt highly insecure during Rajiv Gandhi’s tenure (1984). All these are documented facts,” said the Union Minister.

article-image

Union Minister Reacts To 'Sikhs Not Having Religious Freedom'

Further, punching holes in Rahul’s claims of ‘Sikhs not having religious freedom’, the Union Minister said that he has travelled across the length and breadth of the country and never faced such ‘discrimination’. The Minister also took potshots at Congress MP’s knowledge of the matter and said that he should first 'educate himself' before disseminating such hollow claims. He said that he was appalled at the LoP’s eagerness for dishing out lies in an attempt to mislead the next generation.

“Congress MP is not only running the country down on foreign soil but also making a mockery of his own intelligence. People can see through his dangerous narratives,” he said.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri Lauds Modi Govt's Efforts In Restoring Honour & Glory Of The Sikh Community

The Union Minister also lauded the Modi government's efforts in restoring the honour and glory of the Sikh community and also addressing their long-pending demands including Kartarpur Sahib.

article-image

“PM Modi always displays a deep respect for Sikhism and dons dastar while bowing head at Gurudwara sahib. All demands of the Sikh community have been met under the Modi government,” he said.

While interacting with the members of the Indian community in Virginia, Rahul Gandhi said that the fight in India was not about politics but about religious freedom and regional identities. The Congress MP asked a person his name and said that the fight was about whether he, as a Sikh, was going to be allowed to wear a turban in India and be able to visit a Gurdwara or a Tamilian allowed to speak in his language. He said that the fight is not about politics.

“First of all, you have to understand what the fight is about. The fight is not about politics. It is superficial. What is your name? ... brother ...with the turban... Balinder Singh ...The fight is about whether ... he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear his turban in India... or he as a Sikh is going to be allowed to wear a kada in India... or he as a Sikh is going to be able to go to Gurdwara. That’s what the fight is about and not just for him, for all religions,” he added.

