 Rahul Gandhi's Bid To Tarnish Country's Image Is Treason, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan
Rahul Gandhi's Bid To Tarnish Country's Image Is Treason, Says Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed Rahul Gandhi’s statement in USA as treason. Rahul has been trying to tarnish the country’s image, Chouhan said.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 11, 2024, 12:55 AM IST
Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has termed Rahul Gandhi’s statement in USA as treason. Rahul has been trying to tarnish the country’s image, Chouhan said.

An attempt to tarnish country’s image comes under the category of treason, he said, adding that Rahul is the Leader of Opposition (LoP), which is a responsible position. When former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee was the LoP, he used to represent several committees during the tenure of PV Narsimha Rao as Prime Minister.

After the Congress’s defeat for the third time in a row, Rahul has become inimical to the BJP and Sangh. The situation has come to such a pass that he has started opposing the country, Chouhan said, adding that outside the country, there is neither any BJP nor any Congress.

Chouhan said when he had gone to USA, people there wanted to know whether the then Prime Minister Manmohan was an under-achiever. He said he had replied: “The Indian Prime Minister cannot be under-achiever.”

