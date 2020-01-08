Rahul Gandhi extends support to Bharat Bandh, slams PM Modi govt policies

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday came out in support of the strike by central trade unions and slammed the Modi government, saying its "anti-people and anti-labour" policies have created catastrophic unemployment in the country.

He alleged that this weakening of PSUs is being done to justify their sale to PM Narendra Modi's crony capitalists friends. Extending support to the Bharat bandh call given by over 25 crore workers, he said, "I salute them".