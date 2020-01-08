Government's policies have created catastrophic unemployment: Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah for government's 'anti-people', 'anti-labour' policies that he said have created "catastrophic unemployment". Rahul Gandhi said he salutes the 25 crore workers for calling Bharat Bandh.

"The Modi-Shah Government's anti people, anti labour policies have created catastrophic unemployment & are weakening our PSUs to justify their sale to Modi's crony capitalist friends. Today, over 25 crore workers have called for Bharat Bandh 2020 in protest. I salute them," he tweeted.