Rahul Gandhi could be back as Congress chief at Rajasthan conclave

Jaipur

The conclave of the Congress party is to be held in Rajasthan in February and Rahul Gandhi could once again be elevated to the post of party president.

Party sources say the AICC session could be convened in Neemrana or Jaisalmer, both of which are easily accessible. Party sources say the proposal for re-appointment of Rahul Gandhi as Congress president could be made at the conclave.

With several assembly elections due in 2021 and the party facing a leadership vacuum, there seems to be a consensus building within the Congress for Rahul Gandhi to return to the top post.

Sources say that chief minister Ashok Gehlot has been in touch with Rahul Gandhi’s office for holding the AICC session in Rajasthan.

Congress general secretary KC Venugopal’s surprise visit to Jaipur a couple of days back is also being seen in this context. According to party leaders, the convening of the AICC session came up for discussion during his three-hour long meeting with Gehlot.

Gehlot has been a staunch loyalist and defender of the Gandhi family. Given his seniority and political acumen, Sonia Gandhi had sought his presence in a meeting she held with a group of dissenters who have sought reforms within the party including organisational elections.

Among Congress leaders, Gehlot has been at the forefront in attacking the BJP as well as defending the Congress and the Gandhi family. Gehlot had criticised the letter written by 23 dissenters from within the Congress saying it was an unfortunate development and uncalled for.