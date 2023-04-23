Rahul Gandhi believes ‘this politician’ prepares great food | PTI

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Instagram on Sunday to share a clip from a recent interview in which he discussed his love for Indian sweets, the best cook in the Gandhi family, and other topics.

Gandhi also revealed the name of a politician who makes the best food in an interview with the YouTube channel 'Khaane Mein Kya Hai'. Rahul Gandhi claims that former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav cooks excellent food.

The former Member of Parliament also said that while his sister "won't like it" but his mother Congress veteran Sonia Gandhi makes the best food. He added that his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ranks second in terms of cooking.

Gandhi also stated in the interview that he drinks coffee in the morning and tea at night. Furthermore, he stated that he prefers "Indian mithai" to French desserts and that he prefers sweet food to spicy food.

Gandhi visited the Matia Mahal market in old Delhi and the Bengali market on Monday and treated himself to popular dishes of these areas.

Ate 'golgappas' at Bengali market

Gandhi visited a famous "sharbat" vendor in the Matia Mahal area and other eateries. He treated himself to fruits and also had a taste of "golgappas" at Nathu sweets at the Bengali market.

The Congress leader, who returned to the national capital after two days of campaigning in poll-bound Karnataka, visited old Delhi's Chandni Chowk, which is abuzz with activity during the month of Ramzan.

Large crowd gathered to see Gandhi

A large crowd gathered around the Congress leader in old Delhi. The people followed him around in the narrow streets and even raised slogans. Gandhi has often been seen visiting popular eating joints in Delhi.

Rahul Gandhi interacted with people and posed for photos while taking the food walk in Old Delhi's most congested area at this time of year.