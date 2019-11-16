Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on 'fall' in consumer spending, BJP holds protest demanding apology over Rafale comment

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an official survey which reportedly points to a fall in consumer spending and said "Modinomics stinks so bad", the government has to hide its own reports. "Modinomics stinks so bad, the Govt has to hide its own reports," Gandhi said in a tweet.

On the other hand, BJP held a protest outside the AICC office on Friday demanding that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "baseless allegations" related to the Rafale deal. "The country has got a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who has tackled all problems being faced by the country. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Prime Minister on the Rafale issue. Rahul Gandhi has shamed the entire nation through his baseless allegations on the prime minister," Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi chief told reporters here.