Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi on 'fall' in consumer spending, BJP holds protest demanding apology over Rafale comment

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over an official survey which reportedly points to a fall in consumer spending and said "Modinomics stinks so bad", the government has to hide its own reports. "Modinomics stinks so bad, the Govt has to hide its own reports," Gandhi said in a tweet.
On the other hand, BJP held a protest outside the AICC office on Friday demanding that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his "baseless allegations" related to the Rafale deal. "The country has got a Prime Minister like Narendra Modi who has tackled all problems being faced by the country. Rahul Gandhi should apologise to the Prime Minister on the Rafale issue. Rahul Gandhi has shamed the entire nation through his baseless allegations on the prime minister," Manoj Tiwari, BJP Delhi chief told reporters here.
A media report cited the latest consumption expenditure survey by the National Statistical Office (NSO) to claim that consumer spending fell for the first time in more than four decades in 2017-18, primarily driven by slackening rural demand. The report also claimed the NSO report was approved to be released on June 19 this year but was withheld by the government agency owing to its "adverse" findings.
The results of Consumer Expenditure Survey 2017-2018 will not be released in view of data quality issues, Union Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation said on Friday. The ministry said in a release that it had seen media reports regarding Consumer Expenditure Survey by the NSO stating that consumer spending is falling and the report has been withheld due to its 'adverse' findings.
(Inputs from Agencies)
