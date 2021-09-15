Rahul Gandhi attacks BJP and RSS, says they are 'fake Hindus' doing 'dalali' of religion

Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that they are "fake Hindus" who are using religion for their gains.

Addressing the foundation day of the All India Mahila Congress in the national capital, Gandhi said that the ideology of the Congress was completely opposite of the BJP-RSS and only one of the two ideologies can rule the country.

Asserting that Goddess Lakshmi stands for the power that helps one attain one's goals and Goddess Durga stands for the power that protects, the Wayanad MP said while his party had strengthened these powers when in government, the ruling BJP dispensation have diminished these powers.

"Ye kis prakar ke Hindu hain. Ye jhoote Hindu hain. Ye Hindu dharm ka prayog karte hain, ye dharm ki dalali karte hain, magar ye Hindu nahin hain (What kind of Hindus are they? They are fake Hindus. They use Hindu religion, they are brokers of religion, but they are not Hindus," Gandhi said, attacking the BJP and the RSS.

Gandhi also accused the RSS of ignoring the women power. In RSS, they have no place for women while the Congress has given a woman Prime Minister, he said.

"The Congress has a different ideology and as a Congress worker, I can compromise with other ideologies but cannot compromise with the ideology of the BJP and the RSS. This is a big question for us -- what is the difference between Gandhi's Congress', Godse's, and Savarkar's ideologies," he said.

The Congress leader said that Mahatma Gandhi practised non-violence, then why the ideology of RSS, Savarkar and Godse pumped three bullets in the chest of Gandhi.

"BJP-RSS people say they're Hindu party. In the last 100-200 years, Mahatma Gandhi is the person who understood the Hindu religion & practised it. We recognise it & so do BJP & RSS' people," he said. "If Mahatma Gandhi gave his entire life to understand the Hindu religion so why did Godse kill him. It is a contradiction and you have to think about it," he added.

Gandhi further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has conceded land to China and thousands of kilometers are now under Chinese occupation but the PM says nothing has happened.

(With IANS and PTI inputs)

