 Rahul Gandhi Allegedly Blows Flying Kiss To Smriti Irani While Leaving Lok Sabha, BJP Women MPs To Lodge Complaint With Speaker
Taking swift action on the Wayanad MP's action, BJP women ministers and MPs have decided that they will complain to the Lok Sabha speaker about the shocking incident.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, August 09, 2023, 01:40 PM IST
article-image

Delhi: In an unusual incident that allegedly took place during the no-confidence debate in Lok Sabha on Wednesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi allegedly blew a flying kiss to BJP's Smriti Irani after his fiery speech. Taking swift action on the Wayanad MP's action, BJP women ministers and MPs have decided that they will complain to the Lok Sabha speaker about Rahul allegedly blowing a 'flying kiss' to Smriti Irani while leaving the house after his speech, reported a TV journalist on Twitter.

Smriti Irani also raised the issue in front of the Speaker, calling Rahul Gandhi a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a female member of Parliament.

"I raise objection on something Mr Speaker, one who was given the right to speak before me, gave a sign of being derogatory. It is only a misogynistic man who can give a flying kiss to a female member of Parliament. Such disrespectful gesture has never been seen in the country's Parliament ever. This is the image of the family, the country has come to know through this Parliament," she said.

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

