Mother’s Day Special: Mother Pulls Son From Brink Of Death By Donating Kidney In Jabalpur | FP Photo

Jabalpur (Madhya Pradesh): The capacity of mothers to give is limitless! In yet another remarkable display of maternal love and sacrifice, a 66-year-old mother from Jabalpur, has blessed her 36-year-old son with a new lease of life by donating one of her kidneys to him. Also, the matter came to light on Sunday, the very Mother’s Day!

It is noteworthy that despite her advanced age, the mother underwent a kidney transplant procedure, enabling her son to overcome the kidney failure and return from the brink of death.

According to information, the son was in dire need of a transplant after his kidneys had failed at the age of 36. Doctors had expressed a little hope for his survival. Unable to bear her son’s pain and sufferings, the mother selflessly decided to donate her own kidney to him.

FP Photo

Government healthcare scheme took care of expenses

The kidney transplant surgery was conducted at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Super Specialty Hospital in Jabalpur with the help of advanced laparoscopic techniques. As such procedures come with high expenses, this transplant was made possible under the government's Ayushman Bharat Yojana, a healthcare scheme aimed at providing free treatment to those in need.

Director of Super Specialty Hospital Avinash Pratap Singh emphasized the significance of this operation. He highlighted the tireless efforts and meticulous care provided by the medical team. He said that the operation was led by renowned specialists in nephrology and urology.

After the successful transplant, both the mother and son expressed their immense gratitude to the doctors and the healthcare system for their support.

This act of maternal devotion exemplifies the boundless love and selflessness that a mother encapsulated, reestablishing the timeless saying that a mother's love knows no boundaries!