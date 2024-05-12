56-Inch Chest Didn't Muster Courage To Accept Invitation For Public Debate: Congress' Jairam Ramesh Trains Guns At PM Modi

New Delhi: Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh took a hit on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday for not accepting the invitation to a public debate requested by two former judges and a senior journalist through a letter sent to both the Prime Minister and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

Taking to his social media handle, Jairam Ramesh posted on X, "Day 1 of Rahul Gandhi's letter accepting an invitation to debate the Prime Minister. The 56-inch chest has not yet mustered the courage to accept the invitation."

प्रधानमंत्री से डिबेट का निमंत्रण स्वीकार करते हुए @RahulGandhi के लिखे पत्र का एक दिन बीत चुका है। तथाकथित 56 इंच के सीने ने अभी तक निमंत्रण स्वीकार करने की हिम्मत नहीं जुटाई है।



Day 1 of @RahulGandhi’s letter accepting an invitation to debate the Prime Minister. The 56-inch… https://t.co/aj4Y2dDWYG — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 12, 2024

स्वस्थ लोकतंत्र के लिए प्रमुख दलों का एक मंच से अपना विज़न देश के समक्ष रखना एक सकारात्मक पहल होगी।



कांग्रेस इस पहल का स्वागत करती है और चर्चा का निमंत्रण स्वीकार करती है।



देश प्रधानमंत्री जी से भी इस संवाद में हिस्सा लेने की अपेक्षा करता है। pic.twitter.com/YMWWqzBRhE — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 11, 2024

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accepted the invitation to the public debate with Prime Minister Modi on Saturday.

Invitation Sent To Leaders For A Public Debate On Lok Sabha Election

Former Judges Madan B Lokur, Ajit P Shah, and senior journalist N Ram wrote a letter inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for a public debate on the Lok Sabha Election. The debate would give a proper response to the allegations and challenges that either side had put up against each other.

Replying to the invitation, Rahul said on X that such a debate "would be a positive initiative for the major parties to present their vision to the country from one platform for a healthy democracy".

"Congress welcomes this initiative and accepts the invitation for discussion. The country also expects the Prime Minister to take part in this dialogue," he said.

In their letter to the leaders, the former judges and journalists said that it would be great if the public listened to their responses and this is the reason a public debate would set a great precedent, not just by educating the public but also by projecting the true image of a healthy and vibrant democracy.

About People Who Thought About The Public Debate Idea

Madan B Lokur is a former judge of the Supreme Court, while AP Shah is a former chief justice of the Delhi High Court. N Ram is a senior journalist and the former editor-in-chief of The Hindu.