Rahul Gandhi accuses PM Modi of 'leaking information' about Balakot airstrike

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of 'leaking information' related to the airstrike by India on Pakistan's Balakot in 2019, to a 'journalist'.

Speaking to media in Karur on the third day of his three-day visit to Tamil Nadu, the former Congress president said the Official Secrets Act was breached by one of 'five people' who had the information about the strike and the 'journalist' who was 'busy telling other people' 'three days ahead" of Balakot airstrike.

"If the information was available to a journalist, if it was on WhatsApp, I'm sure the forces that are interested in this information, the enemy forces, can also access it. I'm asking a very simple question, why is it that there is no inquiry?" Gandhi said responding to a question related to the alleged chat leak of a 'journalist' about the Balakot airstrike.