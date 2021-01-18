Pakistan chips in on leaked 'Balakot chats', Imran Khan slams Indian govt over 'false flag operations'

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday reacted to the recent consequential developments in India news media, the alleged fake TRP scam case, and the highly-sensational WhatsApp chats between Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and Partha Dasgupta, a former CEO of TV rating agency Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC).

On Monday, the Pakistan Prime Minister tweeted out from his official handle on the microblogging website, slamming the Narendra Modi-led Government of India and stating that the recently 'leaked' conversations "reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt and Indian media".

Notably, Pakistan had long accused that the Indian government could potentially carry out 'false flag operations', in an attempt to pursue punitive action against Islamabad, thus influencing electoral prospects ahead of a poll.

In a series of tweets, Imran Khan wrote, ""In 2019, I spoke at UNGA on how India’s fascist Modi govt used the Balakot crisis for domestic electoral gains. Latest revelations from communication of an Indian journalist, known for his warmongering, reveal the unholy nexus between the Modi govt & Indian media that led to a dangerous military adventurism to win an election in utter disregard for the consequences of destabilising the entire region. Pakistan averted a larger crisis by a responsible, measured response to Balakot. Yet, Modi govt continues to turn India into a rogue state."