Ragini Dwivedi complains of stomach ache, shifted to hospital

Bengaluru

Ragini Dwivedi, the Sandalwood actor who got caught in a web of drug consumption and peddling cases, was shifted to a hospital from the Bengaluru Central Prison after she complained of severe stomach ache.

The move follows the advice of jail hospital doctors. “Ragini complained of severe stomach pain, as a result, she was shifted since the jail hospital has limited resources," an official said.

Actors Sanjjanaa Galrani and Ragini were arrested in the drug case unearthed in August. While Sanjjanaa secured bail for herself, Ragini’s plea was rejected by various courts. She has now moved the Supreme Court.