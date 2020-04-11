Raghuram Rajan 'worried' about situation in India, calls it a time of emergency

With the number of cases rising and an economic crisis looming over India, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday said that he is worried about the situation in India and called it a time of emergency.
While talking to NDTV, Raghuram Rajan said, "Look I think it is a time of emergency. I am an Indian citizen and I am very, very, closely engaged in seeing what is happening to India and worry about it every day. An Indian citizen when called upon will do what is necessary in a time of need so I don't think that's an issue."
Earlier, the Former RBI governor had suggested to the government to call people with proven expertise and capabilities, including from opposition parties, to deal with the coronavirus outbreak. He also cautioned that driving everything from the Prime Minister's Office, with the same overworked people, may not be of much help.
On Friday, IMF MD Kristalina Georgieva named Raghuram Rajan and 11 others to her external advisory group to provide perspectives from around the globe on key developments and policy issues, including responses to the exceptional challenges the world now faces due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Rajan, 57, who was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) governor for three years until September 2016, is currently working as a professor at the prestigious University of Chicago.
(Inputs from Agencies)
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)