Raghuram Rajan 'worried' about situation in India, calls it a time of emergency

With the number of cases rising and an economic crisis looming over India, former Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Raghuram Rajan on Friday said that he is worried about the situation in India and called it a time of emergency.

While talking to NDTV, Raghuram Rajan said, "Look I think it is a time of emergency. I am an Indian citizen and I am very, very, closely engaged in seeing what is happening to India and worry about it every day. An Indian citizen when called upon will do what is necessary in a time of need so I don't think that's an issue."