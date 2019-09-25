Raghubar Das, Soren call each other migrants

Ranchi: Jharkhand chief minister Ragubar Das is a "Prawasi (migrant)", according to the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader and former chief ministerHemant Soren. Raghubar Das also calls Hemant a migrant(prawasi).

Though the election dates for the Assembly elections are yet to be announced, campaigning by both the parties is on in full swing, marked with personal attacks on the two star campaigners.

Raghubar makes it a point to tell the people that Soren is from Gola in Ramgarh district, 200 km from Santhal Parganas from where both father Shibu Soren and son Hemant are elected while Hemant never forgets to highlight that Raghuwar has come from Rajnandgaon (Chhattisgarh).

On Tuesday too, while addressing an election meeting at Deoghar in the temple town, Raghubar Das alleged the Sorens have exploited the Santhalis. They have grabbed Santhal tribals' land in Santhal Parganas.

BY LAW KUMAR MISHRA