Racist much? Ambala sisters rejected for Indian passport for 'looking Nepali'

Haryana: Two women applicants from Ambala were forced to answer questions over their nationality on the basis of their appearance. The regional passport office

The two women were identified as two sisrees, Santosh and Heena, had approached the passport office to issue their passports. They also furnished the documents as per the instructions by the authorities. The authorised person instead of checking the documents, they passed a summary decision that they cannot be issued their passports because they looked like Nepali citizens.

In order to voice their concerns against this, they met Harayana Home Minister Anil Vij at his residence. Vij immediately contacted Deputy Commissioner Ashok Sharma and directed him to address the concerns of the women who were denied passports on such grounds.

The Deputy Commissioner then ordered the passport officer to check the documents and issue them passports considering all the facts. Later, the passports were prepared and issued to the women.

"Taking this matter seriously, the adminstration immediately instructed the passport office officials to make pasports available under the prescribed criteria and that they should not spread any kind of misconception regarding this subject and continue the process of providing passports after verification of the prescribed and required documents," Times of India quoted the Deputy Commissioner.

The Deputy Commissioner also warned the passport officials that this should not be repeated.

The sisters expressed their satisfaction with the action taken by the administrationand the deputy commissioner.