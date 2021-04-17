R-Day violence: Actor-activist Deep Sidhu released on bail, then arrested again

The court noted that the accused was in custody since February 9, 2021, with 14-day remand in police custody. It said that a police plea for further incarceration for the sole purpose of voice sampling was not justifiable. While granting the bail, the judge directed the accused to deposit his passport with the investigating officer and appear before the police station as well as the court as and when required.

On January 26, thousands of protesting farmers who reached ITO in Delhi from the Ghazipur border clashed with police, the agency claimed in its FIR registered in connection with the Red Fort violence, adding that many of them who were driving tractors reached the Red Fort and entered the monument, where a religious flag was also hoisted.

(With PTI inputs)