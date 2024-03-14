Quota For Woman: Congress Announces Five-Point Agenda During Rahul Gandhi's ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’

Rahul Gandhi | File

The Congress Party has declared five guarantees for women empowerment in India: ‘Mahila Nyay Guarantee’, ‘Mahalaxmi Guarantee’, ‘Half Population Full Rights’, ‘Shakti ka Sanman’, ‘Adhikar Maitri’ and the ‘Savitribai Phule Women’s Hostel’. This five-point agenda was announced by the Congress president, Mallikarjun Kharge, during the ‘Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra’ organised by party MP Rahul Gandhi. Kharge was present through video conferencing. He said that poor women would get Rs 1 lakh in assistance from the government for one year under its Mahalaxmi Guarantee scheme, while 50 per cent of government jobs would go to women under its Half Population Full Rights scheme.

Further, the Central government share towards the salary of ASHA workers, anganwadi sevikas and helpers would be doubled under the ‘Shakti ka Sanman’ scheme. To create awareness and provide legal help to women, a legal consultant would be appointed at the gram-panchayat level under the ‘Adhikar Maitri’ scheme. Women’s hostels would be constructed at the district-level under the Savitribai Phule Women’s Hostel scheme. Earlier, the Congress had announced farmers’ rights, youth and partnership justice guarantees. Kharge said, ‘‘Our guarantees are not hollow, or fake ‘jumlas’. Our guarantees are set in stone. Since 1926, we have been making manifestos. We will fulfil our promises.’’ He appealed to citizens to stand behind the Congress and save democracy.

Rahul Gandhi's announcement

Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi, while addressing a ‘Mahila Nyay Haq Parishad’ at Dhule said, ‘‘PM Modi has declared reservation for women and celebrated the announcement but this reservation will only be implemented after completion of a survey that will take ten more years but the Congress will immediately implement women’s reservation, schemes on being voted into power. Congress party wants increased women’s participation in Vidhan Sabhas and the Lok Sabha. Crores of women will benefit from the Mahalaxmi scheme. Narendra Modi is helping businessmen by waiving their loans to the tune of Rs 16 lakh crore.

But the Congress will strengthen women financially. Mahila Nyay Guarantee will be a revolutionary step in the history of the country. Further, he said, ‘‘Congress will conduct a caste census on coming into power. After this, an economic survey will take stock of the participation of women, Dalits, minorities and backward castes. During the UPA government’s rule, Rs 400 per cylinder was ‘costly’ for Narendra Modi but now, he doesn’t think that Rs 900 per cylinder is expensive. 90 people run the country but there are no Dalits, adivasis, minorities and backward castes among these 90. The Congress wants to change this picture, and wants to implement participation in proportion to the population.’’

Rahul raises key issues

Rahul declared, ‘‘Having walked 4,000km across the country, I can say there are three issues – inflation, unemployment and partnership. I met lakhs of people, all of whom are saying this. A packet of potato chips is sold for Rs 10 but the farmer is getting only 10 praise from that price. Youths are asking for employment but are not getting any, despite having paid lakhs of rupees in fees to college and universities.’’

He claimed that the Agniveer scheme was launched by PM Narendra Modi without informing the then Army chief, Manoj Naravane, about it. Martyrs were respected and their families would receive pension but there is no such provision in the Agniveer scheme. ‘‘Only six months’ training will be given to Agniveers but China gives three-tofour years’ training to their soldiers so that they can operate sophisticated weapons easily. How can Agniveer Jawans survive in the face of such welltrained soldiers of China?’ ‘‘Do you know why Modi wants to bring in the Agniveer scheme? Because he wants to give away the pension funds of Agniveers to Adani’s defence company.

Thereafter, Adani will enter partnerships with American and Israeli companies. Adani will buy those weapons and sell it to the Indian Army and will earn profits out of this. ‘‘Money which should go towards the training, pension and protection of soldiers, will instead, go into the pockets of Adani, and the Agniveer will not get anything in return. ‘‘An MP of the ruling party had said that upon coming into power, we will destroy the Constitution. They are planning for it. They don’t want to give adivasis, the backward, the poor in the general category and minorities their fair share,’’ he warned.