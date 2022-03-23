'Putin's actions disastrous for world,' UK PM Boris Johnson tells PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to his UK counterpart Boris Johnson on Tuesday with the two leaders having a detailed discussion on the situation in the war-hit Ukraine.

In their telephonic talk, Modi reiterated India's consistent appeal for cessation of hostilities and a return to the path of dialogue and diplomacy to defuse the crisis following Russia's attack on Ukraine, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

He emphasised India's belief in respect for international law and the territorial integrity and sovereignty of all states as the basis of the contemporary world order, it said.

The two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral interests and agreed on the potential of further deepening cooperation in various areas, including trade, technology, investments, defence and security, and people-to-people relations, the PMO said.

The Prime Minister's Office further said, "PM Modi conveyed his desire to welcome PM Johnson in India at an early date. The two leaders also discussed issues of bilateral interests in various areas. PM Modi appreciated the progress in implementing 'India-UK Roadmap 2030' adopted during Virtual Summit last year."

Johnson called on India to work with the UK to intensify efforts to promote peace and de-escalation in the region, and both leaders are said to have agreed that respect for international law was the only way forward, a Downing Street spokesperson said in a readout of their conversation.

“The leaders discussed the grave situation in Ukraine, and the Prime Minister said he believed the actions of Putin’s regime were deeply disturbing and disastrous for the world,” the official said.

The development comes on a day when Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Italian parliament that his country was on the brink of surviving its war with Russian forces.

The invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost a quarter of Ukraine’s population, according to the United Nations.

Thousands of civilians are believed to have died. Estimates of Russian military casualties vary widely, but even conservative figures by Western officials are in the low thousands.

Published on: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 12:00 PM IST