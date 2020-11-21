Puri 'custodial death': SP Akhileshwar Singh transferred; SI, constables suspended

A day after the alleged custodial death of a man in Odisha's Puri, the state government on Friday transferred Superintendent of Police Akhileshwar Singh to SP headquarters, while suspended a sub-inspector (SI) and two constables of Baselisahi police station, where the incident occurred, for "gross misconduct and negligence in duty".

Sambalpur SP K Vishal Singh has replaced Akhileshwar in Puri.

"SI Biplab Kumar Pradhan, and constables Jagannath Swain and Babuli Behera of Baselisahi PS of Puri district are placed under suspension by the director-general of police for gross misconduct and negligence in duty," Odisha Police said in a tweet.

A resident of Loknath Road area, K Ramesh, had allegedly died in the custody of Baselisahi police station on November 18.

In another case of custodial death in Birmitrapur police station in Sundargarh district of the state, the DGP has placed its IIC under suspension.

"The DGP has placed Inspector Smruti Prava Pradhan, IIC Birmitrapur police station of Sundargarh district, under suspension for gross misconduct and dereliction of duty," Odisha police said in another tweet.

One Tarique Salim died allegedly on Wednesday night while he was under the custody of Birmitrapur police station in Sundargarh district.

Odisha Director-General of Police Abhay assured that action will be taken as per the guidelines of the National Human Rights Commission once the post-mortem reports come in both the cases of alleged custodial deaths.