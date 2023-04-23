Punjab bids tearful adieu to martyrs of Poonch encounter | Twitter

Chandigarh: The mortal remains of the four soldiers - Havildar Mandeep Singh, Lance Naik Kulwant Singh, Sepoy Harkrishan Singh and Sepoy Sewak Singh were consigned to the flames with full military honours in their respective village in Punjab on Saturday.

They were among the five soldiers killed on Thursday after their vehicle was attacked by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch area.

Score of villagers including friends and relatives reach to pay tribute

The fifth martyr Lance Naik Devashish Baswal, hailed from Odisha.

The mortal remains of Lance Naik Kulwant Singh and sepoy Sewak Singh, were consigned to flames with full military honours at their native villages in district Moga’s Charik village and Bathinda’s Bagha village, respectively.

A pall of gloom descended on when the mortal remains of 32-year-old marty Kulwant wrapped in a Tricolour, arrived in a military truck. It was kept at his house for some time where a large number the villagers paid tributes to him.

His mother Jinder Kaur and wife Hardeep Kaur remained inconsolable after his mortal remains arrived and the situation got heart wrenching when martyr’s four-month-old son Fatehveer Singh also started also crying after seeing her mother, who later made him and his one-and-half-year-old sister to bow down to the bid adieu to their father. Slogans ``Shaheed Jawan Kulwant Singh Amar Rahe’’ rent the air.

Faridkot Congress MP Mohammad Sadiq was among several political leaders and officials who visited the house of the martyr to condole his death.

In district Bathinda’s Bagha village, a score of villagers including friends and relatives reached the house of sepoy Sewak Singh, to pay their tributes to the martyr. His father lit the funeral pyre. AAP Talwandi Sabo MLA Baljinder Kaur was among several local political leaders and officials who attended the funeral.

Heart rending scenes enveloped the village when a contingent of the Indian Army brought the martyr Havildar Mandeep Singh’s body to his residence in village Chamkoian Kalan near Payal town (district Ludhiana). Wrapped in tricolour, Mandeep was cremated with full military honours for which a large number of people from the village and nearby villages also gathered at the cremation to pay their last respects.

In Batala, the last rites of the mortal remains of sepoy Harkrishan Singh performed with full state honour at the cremation ground of the village Talwandi Bharth.

A huge number of people gathered to attend the funeral procession of the martyr when his father Mangal Singh and wife Daljit Kaur gave their last salute to him. Besides Batala MLA Amandeep Singh Sherry Kbealsi, several other local leaders and senior officials paid tributes.