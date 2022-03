Aam Aadmi Party on Monday named Chancellor of Lovely Professional University, Ashok Kumar Mittal as fourth nominee to Rajya Sabha.

The other three names being nominated by AAP are academician Sandeep Pathak, AAP’s Delhi MLA and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha and former spinner Harbhajan Singh Bhajji.

Published on: Monday, March 21, 2022, 10:58 AM IST