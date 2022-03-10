'Punjab waalo tussi kamaal kar ditta': AAP chief Kejriwal thanks Punjabis for landslide win

On Thursday, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal warmly thanked the voters of Punjab for delivering his party an emphatic and historic win in the state.

Addressing a public gathering in Delhi, Kejriwal invoked freedom fighter Bhagat Singh's quote - "nothing changes if the system doesn't change after independence."

"They did not change anything even after 75 years of independence," Kejriwal said, adding, "AAP has changed the politics of the country".

"We have changed the system, we have made schools and hospitals for government," Kejriwal said.

Earlier, Kejriwal along with his deputy Manish Sisodia and cabinet colleague Satyendar Jain offered prayers at the Hanuman temple at Connaught place here on Thursday as the AAP inched towards a massive victory in Punjab. Kejriwal earlier congratulated the people of the state and termed AAP's victorious run in Punjab as a "revolution".

"Many congratulations to the people of Punjab for this revolution," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Published on: Thursday, March 10, 2022, 03:37 PM IST